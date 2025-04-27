Jets Now Have 2 Expensive Questions To Answer
The National Football League Draft has now come and went and there are some more questions for the New York Jets to answer.
Throughout the offseason so far, there has been a lot of chatter about the possibility of either Sauce Gardner or Garrett Wilson landing a long-term contract extension in New York. The team recently spoke about the idea and said any of those conversations would happen after the draft.
The NFL Draft has come and gone and now the attention surely will turn to the superstar duo. It's unclear if deals will get done, but they will at least be the team's two biggest talking points over the next few weeks.
ESPN's Rich Cimini talked about the possibility briefly in his Sunday column.
"No. 8. Volunteer work: When a player wants a contract extension, he sometimes boycotts the voluntary portion of the offseason program to send a message and protect himself from injury." Cimini said. "Cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall and linebacker Quincy Williams would be justified in taking that route, but they're all participating to varying degrees, according to multiple sources. That's a positive."
Both Wilson and Gardner have been in attendance at programming so far this offseason. Will the team hand either new deals? Now that the draft is behind us, it seems like we could find out more at any second, although nothing is guaranteed at this point.
