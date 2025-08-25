Jets-Chiefs Trade Explained: Why New York Made Deal Now
The New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a deal on Sunday.
Overall, it's been a busy few days for the Jets and that's just going to increase over the next few days. National Football League roster cut-down day is on Tuesday and the Jets have gotten out ahead of it with over a dozen cuts already. There's still a lot of work left to do and we will see more releases, and potentially more trades.
At this time of the year, teams are on the prowl. Someone who could get cut from one team could play a big role on another. You may not see massive, blockbuster deals right now. But, there will always be depth moves with late-round picks being moved. The reason for it always being late-round picks being moved is essentially teams are paying to avoid the waivers and open market. For example, the Jets and Chiefs completed a deal on Sunday to send defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi back to Kansas City in exchange for a conditional sixth/seventh pick flop, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Jets-Chiefs agree to a trade to send Derrick Nnadi to Kansas City
"The Chiefs are trading with the Jets to bring back DT Derrick Nnadi, per sources. Deal includes a 2027 conditional 6th/7th pick flop," Fowler said.
Nnadi was at risk of being cut by the Jets. There was chatter all summer about the fact. Then, the Jets just last week made two trades to add defensive tackles into the mix, making Nnadi even more expendable. With cut-down day coming, Nnadi's days in New York were numbered. They could've released him and then any team would've had a chance to sign. But, clearly, the Chiefs wanted him, which is why there was some sort of exchange.
Essentially, the Chiefs were able to avoid a free agency rush by paying a little draft capital. From the Jets' perspective, they were seemingly going to get rid of Nnadi so getting anything is better than nothing. The Jets are more set than they were at defensive tackle and now have a little more draft stock. A win-win.
