Jets Insider Reacts To 'Biggest Move' Of The Summer
The New York Jets got a few important moves done ahead of the buzzer.
With the clock ticking and time winding down to the August 26th deadline to get rosters in compliance at 53 players, things started to get crazy across the league. Trades started popping up left and right across the league and then ultimately 100s of players were released before the deadline.
New York got busy over the final few days and made at least one move that should have a big impact in 2025. ESPN shared a column highlighting each team's "biggest move" ahead of the roster cut-down deadline and the team's trade with the Minnesota Vikings for defensive tackle Harrison Phillips stood out, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
The Jets are trending in the right direction right now
"New York Jets," Cimini said. "Biggest move: The trade for former Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips should help the run defense. He is a first- and second-down run plugger who likely will start alongside Quinnen Williams in New York's base front. This was a good get for first-year GM Darren Mougey, who surmised that his affordable additions from the offseason in Byron Cowart and Jay Tufele weren't enough.
"Mougey didn't address the need at wide receiver, hoping rookie Arian Smith could provide energy to a group that, save for Garrett Wilson, is lackluster. The decision to waive wideout Malachi Corley, a 2024 third-round selection, had been building for months, so it was hardly a surprise. Incumbent wide receiver and return specialist Xavier Gipson got the nod over impressive rookie Jamaal Pritchett."
Phillips is a guy that can help the Jets out right away. New York was thin at defensive tackle and Phillips is a season veteran and seven-year NFL veteran. One thing that is important as well is his leadership ability. The Jets have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. Phillips is just 29 years old, but he was a captain over in Minnesota.
This is the type of move that should pay dividends as soon as Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.