Jets 'Clear-Cut Favorite' Emerging In Key Battle
The New York Jets have a few roster battles going on right now, including at the wide receiver position.
Garrett Wilson is the clear No. 1 receiver. Who will be the team's No. 2 playmaker behind him, though? ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that Josh Reynolds currently is the "clear-cut favorite" for the job after mandatory minicamp.
"No. 5. Post-minicamp takeaways: The three-day minicamp wrapped up Thursday. A few quickie observations: It's easy to see why they fell in love with quarterback Justin Fields in free agency -- the raw talent is there -- but he needs to be more consistent on a series-to-series basis," Cimini said.
"Josh Reynolds is the clear-cut favorite for the WR2 job, ahead of Allen Lazard, whose name will continue to circulate in trade rumors now that Rodgers has landed with the Steelers. If the Jets decide to move Lazard -- a big if -- it probably wouldn't be until the end of the preseason. But only if they're comfortable with their receiver depth."
Reynolds is 30 years old and appeaered in just nine games last season with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. He had 13 catches for 194 yards. He has experience with Aaron Glenn when both were with the Detroit Lions. In 2023, he had 40 catches for 608 yards. In 2022, he had 38 catches for 479 yards.
He joined the Jets this offseason in free agency. It looks like he could have a big opportunity ahead of him.