Jets Have 'Prime' Blockbuster Trade Candidate
The New York Jets aren't making a move in the near future.
New York running back Breece Hall was in trade rumors earlier in the offseason and he recently addressed the noise. He made it clear that head coach Aaron Glenn called him and put him at ease when it came to all of the rumors.
While this is the case, ESPN's Rich Cimini said he's a "prime" trade deadline candidate if the Jets don't contend this season.
"Hall's name surfaced in trade rumors around the draft," Cimini said. "It got so loud that Glenn called Hall to put his mind at ease. According to Hall, Glenn told him, 'I don't want to trade you. I want you to be here. You're going to be our running back.'
"The Jets want to be a run-oriented offense, so it wouldn't have made sense to trade their most accomplished back. It could be a different story around the mid-season trading deadline. If they fall out of contention, Hall will be a prime candidate to be dealt. We already know how much Glenn likes (Braelon Allen) and (Isaiah Davis)."
The Jets have the pieces to make a surprise run in 2025. Hall is going to play a big part in this. Even if the Jets have a running back committee, Hall has superstar potential and is dynamic on the ground and in the passing game. His play in 2025 certainly will determine his future in New York.
