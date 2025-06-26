Jets Coach Has Eyebrow Raising Take On Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets are lucky to have Garrett Wilson with the franchise.
Wilson is entering his fourth season in the NFL and is coming off of his best season of his young career in 2024, despite plenty of drama with former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Wilson had a great year overall but one thing that should excite Jets fans and strike fear into opponents is the fact that offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said that the young playmaker is "continuing to improve every single day."
"Garrett, he's continuing to improve every single day and learn the way that we want to run the routes all the time without taking his creativity away, just him learning when he needs to be in certain places at certain times because that's where the quarterback expects him to be," Engstrand said as transcribed by team reporter Jack Bell. "Clearly an elite athlete and we're looking forward to him continuing to get a hold and a grasp of this offense and take it to the next level."
Wilson had a career year in 2024. Despite the drama of the season, Wilson finished the campaign with career-highs in receptions (101), receiving yards (1,104), and touchdowns (7). He also chipped in a rushing touchdown throughout the season.
New York is just 24 years old and the fact that Engstrand said he's getting better each day should be a scary thought for opposing defenses. All of the buzz about Wilson has been positive out of Jets camp so far. It sounds like he's setting up for a big year.
