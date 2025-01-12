Jets Complete List Of Free Agents After Tumultuous 2024 Season
The New York Jets have plenty of decisions to make this upcoming offseason.
New York is on the outside looking in with the National Football League playoffs kicking off. Playoff action kicked off across the league on Saturday with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens earning Wild Card Round wins in the AFC playoffs.
Unfortunately, the Jets aren't involved. New York won just five games in the regular season and now is looking to fill the open head coach and general manager positions rather than preparing for a playoff game.
Eventually, when the playoffs end, free agency will be here and that will be something to watch for the Jets. New York has a handful of players heading to free agency and the team won't look exactly the same.
Here is the complete list of Jets players heading toward free agency (according to Spotrac):
CB
DJ Reed
Isaiah Oliver
Brandin Echols
DE
Solomon Thomas
DT
Javon Kinlaw
Leki Fotu
FS
Tony Adams
G
Wes Schweitzer
Xavier Newman-Johnson
LB
Chazz Surratt
LT
Tyron Smith
OLB
Haason Reddick
RT
Morgan Moses
S
Ashtyn Davis
Chuck Clark
Jamien Sherwood
TE
Tyler Conklin
Kenny Yeboah
WR
Malik Taylor
Irvin Charles
At least a few of these players surely will be back in 2025 but at this point, it's far too early to know exactly who will be back. The Jets have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason after a tough 2024 season.
The Jets have a lot of talent and should be able to turn things around in 2025, but they will need to make some changes this offseason starting with head coach and general manager.
