Jets Connected To QB Prospect Considered Late-Round Lottery Ticket
The Jets probably should take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. But while conventional wisdom says New York will use an early round pick on a signal-caller, Aaron Glenn and company could kick the can to the later rounds.
One lottery ticket to keep an eye on: North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller.
The Jets were among the teams who met with Miller before the draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in a piece published Monday. Miller generally is considered a candidate to be drafted on Day 3.
"Once again, North Dakota State has a quarterback prospect in the NFL pipeline in Cam Miller, who threw 33 touchdown passes and had just four interceptions last season," Schefter wrote. "The Steelers, Jets and Broncos all sent their quarterback coaches to North Dakota State last month to meet with Miller, who is expected to be a late-round pick."
The Jets currently are set to enter next season with Justin Fields as their top quarterback. And while someone like Shedeur Sanders would be a candidate to push Fields for the starting job, it's hard to envision a late-round rookie having a realistic shot.
Nevertheless, some late-round quarterbacks turn into solid players, with Brock Purdy serving as the latest example. So, don't immediately scoff at the notion of the Jets drafting someone like Miller.
