Jets 'Bold' Prediction Would Be Transformational For NY
The New York Jets will make their first pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft -- and Aaron Glenn/Darren Mougey -- on Thursday night at No. 7.
By that time, only six players will be off the board and only one pretty much guaranteed quarterback. Cam Ward seems like he is going to be the No. 1 pick in the draft and then the next five picks before the Jets seem to be more up in the air. Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter likely will go somewhere between picks No. 2 and No. 4. Aside from those three players, there's a wide-range of guys who could be taken before the Jets are on the clock.
Recently, most of the chatter involving the Jets has been about the possibility of adding a big-time offensive lineman like Armand Membou, or a tight end like Tyler Warren. It's clear that both would fill major holes. Clearly, the Jets need offensive line help, but they need a boost at tight end and other spots as well like safety and maybe the defensive line.
We'll see how the Jets choose to utilize their picks, but Pro Football Network's Reese Decker shared a "bold" prediction about what they think will happen.
"New York Jets," Decker said. "Prediction: Support Justin Fields at All Costs. The New York Jets have plenty of roster holes. But after handing Justin Fields a $40 million deal, their top goal must be to help him succeed. That means using their first three picks on offensive tackle, tight end, and receiver. For a defense-first franchise, this shift would show they’re all-in on Fields."
That sounds like a pretty good plan on paper. Starting the draft off with someone like Membou and following it up with tight ends Colston Loveland, Elijah Arroyo, or Mason Taylor would be a great start. Then adding another receiver in the third round like Jaylin Noel, Jalen Royals, or Jack Bech would be a near-perfect start to the draft.
It all starts on Thursday night.
