Jets Georgia Rookie Turned Things Around; Now Roster 'Lock'
Training camp has been going on long enough to take away some opinions on the New York Jets.
The Jets look different. But, that’s not a bad thing. In fact, the vibe around the team is significantly more positive than it was at this time last year. The Jets’ roster is young and loaded with talent.
Despite a 5-12 season in 2024, this is a team that already looks like it can play better in 2025 under Aaron Glenn. At least that's what has come from players left and right since training camp began.
There's been plenty to like about training camp. The obvious guys have stood out. Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are playing well. Justin Fields is impressed. Breece Hall has been really good. The offensive line is trending upward. Another more under-the-radar guy who has stood out so far also is rookie receiver Arian Smith, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Speaking of Smith, the fourth-round pick from Georgia continued his impressive camp, showing an ability to make catches in traffic," Cimini said. "The knock on him in college was that he dropped too many (nine drops last season), but he's been surehanded in camp. He's a lock for the 53 and could wind up as the WR4, meaning he would dress on game day."
The Jets’ No. 1 receiver is Wilson. Josh Reynolds has looked like the No. 2 option. Allen Lazard likely will be the No. 3. Smith is someone who joined the Jets during the NFL Draft and now looks like the No. 4, at the lowest.
There is no doubt about his talent, but he had drop issues last year in college. That hasn’t been the case in camp. It’s still early with about a month left until the season begins. But, a good start for the rookie, nonetheless.
