Jets' Controversial WR Decision Called 'Most Shocking' Roster Cut
The New York Jets have been forced to make a lot of tough decisions this offseason, but the front office has handled these decisions very well. They've added a new general manager, quarterback, head coach, and parts of the coaching staff without missing a beat.
As the rosters crunched down to 53 players, the Jets were forced to make some more tough decisions, including one with their overcrowded, yet undertalented wide receiver room.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt recently called the Jets' shocking decision to cut wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett the team's "most surprising roster cut" of the offseason.
Jets roster decision under fire, tabbed "most surprising cut"
"The undrafted rookie wide receiver from South Alabama became a fan favorite this offseason — along with a couple of others at the position like Quentin Skinner and Brandon Smith — and there was a feeling he might win the punt-return competition against Xavier Gipson," Rosenblatt wrote. "But ultimately, the Jets opted to go with Gipson, who has actual NFL experience and who this coaching staff ultimately trusts more.
"Pritchett likely didn’t help himself by muffing a punt in the preseason finale, though he did follow it up with a long return. Pritchett should make his way to the practice squad if he clears waivers, and it’s possible the Jets’ actual punt returner isn’t on the roster yet. Expect GM Darren Mougey to scour the waiver wire at a few positions."
Coach Glenn had sung Prithcett's praises for weeks leading up to the Jets' decision to cut him. Glenn seemed to be quite fond of Pritchett as a player and as a person, but New York opted to move on from him.
The 22-year-old wide receiver caught seven passes for 70 yards during the preseason. He was also rather impressive in training camp, especially on special teams and as the punt returner.
There's a chance the Jets return him to the practice squad or potentially the main roster, barring injuries, but the decision to cut him in the first place was an odd one, especially considering how poor the wide receiver room has been in New York.
