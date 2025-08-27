Jets Under Fire For Controversial Top Draft Pick After Preseason
The New York Jets came into the offseason with a lot of holes to fill on their roster. While they replaced Aaron Rodgers with Justin Fields and added Aaron Glenn as the next head coach, it wasn't until the NFL Draft that the Jets began to really upgrade their roster.
With their top selection, the Jets drafted Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. The Jets were also connected to players like Tyler Warren and Jaxson Dart at this pick, but they opted for the young and talented offensive tackle.
FanSided's Justin Carter recently criticized the Jets' selection of Membou at No. 7 in the draft. While Carter is critical, he notes that Membou is talented, but would have preferred the Jets to select Kelvin Banks Jr. instead. Banks was selected two picks later by the New Orleans Saints.
NFL writer critiques Jets' Armand Membou selection
"Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou was ESPN's No. 1 ranked player at the position in this draft class, so you can understand why the Jets drafted him at No. 7 overall back in April," Carter wrote. "But Membou has had a lot of growing pains during the preseason. The talent is there, but he's been especially rough in pass protection, which is going to be an issue all season for the Jets.
"Kelvin Banks Jr. was drafted two spots later in real life, but he looks like the far better player right now. He's already locked down the left tackle position for the Saints and he hasn't made any notable mistakes in camp."
Membou hasn't been bad in training camp and the preseason, but there have been some noticeable growing pains to work through. He's struggled a bit with pass protection, but his potential is still as high as ever.
Banks has looked better in the preseason, but practically every scout or evaluator had Membou over Banks before the draft. It's hard to blame the Jets for drafting the offensive tackle prospect who was unanimously listed as better than Banks.
Either way, it's far too early to criticize a decision like this. Membou and Banks both resemble franchise offensive tackles, but neither has played a real down in the NFL yet.
