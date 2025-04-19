Jets Country

Jets Could Be Perfect Landing Spot For 'Undervalued' Draft Prospect

The Jets need to draft a tight end and Harold Fannin Jr. could be the perfect solution.

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team tight end Harold Fannin Jr. of Bowling Green (44) talks with media members after Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The New York Jets need to find a new franchise tight end in the upcoming NFL Draft to replace Tyler Conklin. Conklin left the Jets for a new contract in free agency.

A lot of analysts have linked the Jets to Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in the first round, but New York could look down the board at a talented pass catcher like Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green.

USA Today's Tyler Dragon recently listed Fannin as one of the most undervalued prospects in the upcoming draft.

"Despite the collegiate success, Fannin isn’t considered a top-three tight-end prospect," Dragon wrote. "Some scouts note he’s a poor blocker, has a limited route tree, and didn’t compete against top-tier competition. However, Fannin starred in his role at Bowling Green.

"The 6-foot-3 tight end possesses good hands, he’s a playmaker with the football, and is tough to tackle. Plus, he’s proven capable of a heavy workload. Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland are the consensus top two tight ends in this year’s draft. But Fannin can potentially develop into the number one tight end in this year’s draft."

Fannin was one of the best pass catchers in college football last season. He caught 117 passes for 1,555 yards, and ten touchdowns last season and is still just 20 years old.

A lot of experts are doubting his abilities because he's from a smaller school, but his ceiling is as high as any pass catcher projected outside of the first round or two. If the Jets can land him down the board, he could turn out to be one of the steals of the draft.

