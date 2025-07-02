Jets Could Boost QB Room By Poaching Playmaker From Rival
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently suggested that Miami Dolphins free agent quarterback Tyler Huntley was one of the more intriguing options left on the market this offseason.
"As a member of the Baltimore Ravens, Tyler Huntley was never going to dethrone Lamar Jackson. He didn't receive a fair shot with the Cleveland Browns because their investment in Deshaun Watson crippled their decision-making process," Sobleski wrote. "He joined the Miami Dolphins as QB3 last season before being thrust into the lineup. The team finished 2-3 with Huntley as the starter.
"A team can bring in another young free-agent option in Desmond Ridder. But Huntley provides better dual-threat capabilities that can become part of the designed run game. If a starting quarterback suffers a short-term injury, he can keep the ship afloat."
Although Sobleski didn't connect Huntley to any teams, the New York Jets could emerge as a possible suitor to steal the playmaker from the Dolphins.
The Jets are seemingly comfortable with their quarterback situation. Fields is the clear No. 1 on the roster, but Tyrod Taylor is a solid backup. However, adding Huntley to the mix would boost the roster even more.
Huntley would give the Jets another option who's very similar to Fields. It would also be interesting and competitive to see Huntley and Taylor battle for the backup role in New York.
This isn't a move the Jets need to make, but it's certainly a micro move that would make the team better in the long run.
