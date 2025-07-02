Jets Could Replace D.J. Reed With $7 Million Playmaker
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently highlighted free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. as one of the more intriguing options on the market. Samuel spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"A previous neck injury and subsequent surgery will scare off plenty of suitors, particularly for a cornerback with a slender frame," Sobleski wrote. "Still, Samuel has every intention of playing this season, according to (ESPN's Jeremy) Fowler. From an on-field perspective, the 25-year-old Samuel is a former second-round pick who has already started 47 games.
"His game has never been predicated on physicality or being a cornerback who consistently flies up to make big tackles. He's a pure cover corner, and he played well in that particular area during the previous two seasons. As long as his next team understands who he is as a player, coupled with clearance from its medical staff, Samuel can step in and contribute as a top-three option in a new cornerback room."
With the New York Jets losing D.J. Reed this offseason, they could turn to Samuel as a quality third or fourth cornerback option this season. New York has brought in some unproven talent to the cornerback room, but adding Samuel would boost it even more.
Obviously, signing a guy with the injury history of Samuel is a risk, but the Jets have taken quite a few risks this season. Signing first-year head coach Aaron Glenn to lead the team is a risk. Cutting Aaron Rodgers to sign Justin Fields is a risk. The Jets could take another leap and sign Samuel to a one or two-year contract in hopes that he can stay healthy and contribute as a starter.
