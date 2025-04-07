Jets Could Cut Ties With $18 Million All-Pro In Surprise Blockbuster, Says NFL Writer
Is a roster shakeup coming for the New York Jets in 2025?
There is talent all over this Jets roster, particularly on defense, but it's been a long time since talent has equated to wins. Following another abysmal season, which began with playoff hopes and ended in a 5-12 record, the Jets could be looking to turn the page.
In fairness, there's already a lot of new blood in New York. Head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey are both in their respective positions for the first time, and the team moved on from controversial superstar Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.
On Monday, Justin Fried of FanSided suggested that the Jets could make a somewhat shocking trade this spring: moving on from star linebacker Quincy Williams.
"The Jets re-signed Jamien Sherwood to a three-year, $45 million deal just before the start of free agency, marking one of their most surprising yet sensible moves of the offseason. Still, while keeping Sherwood was a clear win, it naturally raises questions about the future of Quincy Williams," Fried wrote.
"It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Williams request a pay raise or even a trade this offseason, potentially forcing the Jets to make a decision on his future. NFL teams rarely invest top dollar in multiple off-ball linebackers, and there’s little history of long-term success when it comes to paying aging players at the position."
Williams, 28, was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and had another excellent season in 2024, racking up 116 total tackles and four forced fumbles. His $18 million extension runs through the upcoming season, paying him just $6.5 million in the final installment.
Further complicating matters is the fact that Williams' younger brother, Quinnen, is a Jets All-Pro defensive lineman. Trading the elder Williams could constitute betrayal that would cause the younger Williams to sulk or perhaps even want out himself.
While it can't be ruled out that the Jets could pull the plug on Williams to recoup value for him while they still can, they also know their best chance of winning games in 2025 is with him on the roster.
