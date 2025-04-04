Jets Country

Jets' NFL Draft 'Dream Scenario' Involves Trade For 21-Year-Old Star Receiver

What should the Jets do with the number-seven pick?

Oct 6, 2024; Tottenham, ENG; New York Jets helmets are held by staff before the match against Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images
For the rest of the month of April, New York Jets fans will have that familiar feeling of hope that comes with the NFL Draft.

When you're a fan of a team that hasn't made the playoffs in 15 years, the draft can be the most exciting time of the year. The first round, in particular, often feels like a lifeline for a struggling team to add a star who can turn the franchise's fortunes around.

Though the Jets aren't likely to take a quarterback in the first round this year, because they pick seventh and signed Justin Fields as a free agent, there's still a chance they could land a star with those transformational capabilities.

The main question, then, is which position should the Jets target? One NFL writer believes the right answer is wide receiver, to find a proper tandem for number-one wideout Garrett Wilson.

On Friday, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon named his "dream scenario" for the Jets in round one: trading back from number seven, but still landing Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan, a 6-foot-5 athletic tour-de-force with great ball skills.

"(The Jets) trade back a few spots and still land the draft's second-best receiver, Tetairoa McMillan, in the top 12," Gagnon wrote. "He and Garrett Wilson could help the offense take off with Justin Fields under center."

McMillan, 21, had 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns across 12 games for the Wildcats this past season. Those numbers are all the more impressive when you consider that he was playing through a lingering lower leg injury, suffered in Arizona's spring game.

A fully healthy McMillan by September could be the perfect shot in the arm for this stagnant Jets offense. And if Fields is going to succeed under center, he'll need all the support he can get.

