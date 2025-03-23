Jets Could Face Former Polarizing New York Star In 2025
The New York Jets obviously know who their quarterback will be in 2025 but every team isn't as fortunate.
Justin Fields will be the team's quarterback after opting to join the Jets over returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers now are without a starting quarterback with Fields gone and Russell Wilson a free agent.
Recently, things have heated up between former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh, though. He visited the Steelers' facility on Friday and it seems like there's at least a chance of a deal.
Nothing is signed as of writing, but that would be the best-case scenario for a fun story. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared on Sunday that "all signs point" to Rodgers joining the Steelers and noted that Pittsburgh will face the Jets in New York in 2025.
"Aaron Rodgers is the only prominent free agent from the 2024 Jets still looking for a new team," Cimini said. "All signs point to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he spent six hours with them at their facility Friday. It's worth noting the Steelers are on the Jets' home schedule, so a Rodgers return to MetLife Stadium is a distinct possibility."
Wouldn't that be fun? Fields playing for the Jets and Rodgers playing for the Steelers facing off at MetLife Stadium in 2025? At this point, it really does seem like a real possibility. Rodgers is complicated, though, so there's no way for sure to know his next move. If he's going to keep playing, though, it seems like it will be for the Steelers unless something shocking happens. Again, he's complicated and can't be predicted, though.
