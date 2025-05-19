Jets Could Find Solution In Old Patriots Superstar
It has been an offseason of turnover so far for the New York Jets.
The vast majority of the Jets' roster moves have had to do with getting younger. New York has just a handful of guys over 30 years old. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have made their impression felt quickly this offseason and there's still a few months left to go until the 2025 season kicks off.
New York currently has just over $25 million left in cap space. That's plenty of cash to make another high-impact move. Although the Jets have been getting significantly younger, there are some guys out there over 30 years old worth taking a look at. The pass rush still could use a boost and former Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, and Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matthew Judon is available for the taking.
Judon spent the 2024 season with the Falcons and had 5 1/2 sacks in 17 games played. New York fans have gotten a good look at Judon as he spent three years with the Patriots. He only played four games in 2023 and had four sacks. He was one of the best defensive ends in footbal in 2021 and 2022 as he racked up 28 sacks in 34 games played,
Judon also has a reputation that he's a great teammate. With all of these young guys in the organization, it wouldn't hurt to add a few experienced veterans into the mix and Judon is a guy who could have a low-cost but big-impact. He's already thirved in the AFC East. Should the Jets bring him to town?
