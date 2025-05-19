Jets Urged To Bring Browns First Rounder To New York
The New York Jets already have done a good job infusing the offensive line with some new talent this offseason, but should they look to add some more depth?
NFL Trade Rumors' Ethan Woodie suggested that New York should be in the market for more options and floated the Jets as one of the top three hypothetical landing spots for former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. to town.
"After using back-to-back first-round picks on offensive tackles, New York is set for the future at the position," Woodie said. "Olu Fashanu had a solid rookie year performing fill-in duties, and Armand Membou was the consensus top tackle in the 2025 draft. They aren’t just the future for the Jets, but the present as well. With Tyron Smith retiring and Morgan Moses now in New England, Fashanu and Membou are the expected starters this year.
"Like the (Jacksonville Jaguars), the Jets don’t have much in terms of depth behind their starting duo. Chukumwa Okorafor has flashed in the past, but he’s bounced around the league in recent years. I don’t know if Wills is a direct upgrade, but he would provide additional depth and compete with Okorafor for primary backup duties. New York’s offensive line has been a problem for years, and the starters finally look like a good group. They can’t afford to be undone by a lack of depth."
Woodie floated the Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Los Angeles Rams for the 2020 No. 10 overall pick. He spent five years in Cleveland, but has appeared in just 13 games over the last two years. He's a free agent right now and would at least bring intriguing depth for training camp. Should New York give him a shot?
