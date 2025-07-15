Jets Could Give Second Chance To Eagles Super Bowl Champion
How are the New York Jets feeling about their tight end situation right now?
From the outside looking in, it’s iffy at best. New York might be forced to rely heavily on 21-year-old rookie Mason Taylor after drafting the LSU tight end in the second round, but a holdout will likely delay his arrival at camp. Besides, Taylor at his tender age might not be best-suited to take on a starter role right away in Tanner Engstrand’s offense.
Alongside Taylor in the Jets’ tight end room are Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt — both solid options at best.
The Jets haven't put Justin Fields in an amazing position when it comes to tight end. Should Jet general manager Darren Mougey snag another veteran TE on the free agent market, if only for insurance against injury or Taylor’s ongoing holdout? Inviting one to camp couldn’t hurt.
One option is former Jet and current free agent tight end C.J. Uzomah, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. It wasn’t long ago (March 2022) that Uzomah was signed by the Jets to a three-year, $24 million deal. Injuries and underperformance ultimately resulted in a disappointing tenure with Gang Green, but that’s no reason to rule out a return to New York for Uzomah.
The 32-year-old vet has tallied 192 receptions, 1,881 receiving yards, and 16 receiving touchdowns in his respectable career, and if the Jets were ever going to consider giving him a second chance, the time would be now.
