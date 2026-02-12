Jets’ Quarterback Outlook Labeled Worst in NFL

If you have been following along with the New York Jets, you like know what the team's biggest roster hole is at the moment.

It's the quarterback position. Now, that doesn't mean that the team doesn't have to add elsewhere. New York needs a few high-end defensive players, including one or two pass rushers. The Jets also need a clear-cut No. 2 receiver. But the quarterback room needs to be addressed.

With Justin Fields under contract, it will be interesting to see how the team handles him. If Frank Reich thinks he can turn things around for the 26-year-old, that would be great and he already is with the franchise. If not, then the team needs to add another option. Unsurprisingly, there aren't going to be a ton of high-end options available. Once you find the right quarterback, it's easier to keep them around, than to search for another option. The top pending free agent quarterback is Daniel Jones after a big year with the Indianapolis Colts, although he got hurt. That goes to show where the quarterback market stands from a free agency point of view.

The Jets have a hole to fill

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

There is hope with the franchise. New York brought in an experienced staff this offseason and there are young pieces to be excited about, like Garrett Wilson and Armand Membou. But quarterback remains a question mark. So much so that while identifying one reason for hope and one reason for concern, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the team "probably has the worst quarterback outlook in the league."

"Why it might take longer than hoped: New York probably has the worst quarterback outlook in the league -- and it doesn't seem particularly close," Fowler wrote. "Perhaps the Jets can address the issue with the second or 16th overall pick. Otherwise, they must comb the veteran or trade markets. Neither path offers a clear-cut solution. The coaching staff is completely in flux, and the secondary is not good enough. New York is set up for a swift two-year rebuild if it handles the coming drafts correctly."

Not exactly a ringing endorsement. Now, that can change. There have already been rumors out there connecting the Jets to guys like Derek Carr and Kyler Murray. It's important to note that Reich and the team haven't commented on Fields, so there's at least still a chance they think they can get more out of him. There are a few intriguing NFL Draft options outside of Fernando Mendoza, including Ty Simpson and Trinidad Chambliss.

Fowler isn't wrong, by any means. The Jets need to figure out a long-term plan at quarterback. Once they do that, everything else will fall into place.

