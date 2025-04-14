Jets Could Land $90 Million Star From Hated Rival In Huge Trade
The New York Jets need to add a wide receiver this offseason or else they're going to be backed into a bit of a corner next year. New York could draft a wide receiver or swing a blockbuster trade for a superstar.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently listed Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill as a trade candidate this offseason, though Moton predicted Hill would be traded to the Dallas Cowboys, not the Jets.
"Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to self-generate trade buzz. At the end of March, he made a series of ambiguous posts on X, responding to speculation," Moton wrote. "Recently, Hill posted a video on TikTok showing his reaction if the Dolphins tried to trade him. He may be doing a good job of trolling on social media, but what if Miami is tired of his antics?"
"The Dolphins signed wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in free agency, and they could further address the position in the upcoming draft. They could quietly shop Hill if they intend to take a receiver within the first two rounds."
The Cowboys might be a better fit, but the Jets could work, too, as long as the Dolphins are willing to send him to a division rival. Trading him to a division opponent is a big ask, but the Jets could offer the best trade package and get a deal done.
If New York is willing to part ways with a second round pick and a third or fourth round pick next season, it could steal Hill from Miami.
