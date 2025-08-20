Jets Could Open Season Without RB Due To Injury
The New York Jets have been clear that they are planning to use a running back committee in 2025.
Aaron Glenn talked about this topic most recently on Tuesday.
"I think he's shown exactly who he can be when it comes to the running game," Glenn said about Braelon Allen. "I can't say off the top of my head how many yards he's averaging per play, but, I think it's up there for the most part. We have three good running backs and I keep saying that. They all have different skill sets that we're going to utilize. And that does not mean I'm trading Breece. It does not. I'm going to say that right now. I just like having three good guys. Hell, I wish I had more."
When it comes to three running backs, they have been widely expected to be Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis. While this is the case, Davis hasn't been practicing due to an ankle injury and ESPN's Rich Cimini speculated about him as a candidate for the short-term Injured Reserve.
"RB Isaiah Davis (ankle) still not practicing after two weeks. Still walking with a slight limp. Have to wonder if he’s a short-term IR candidate," Cimini said.
Will the Jets lose Isaiah Davis to kick off the 2025 season?
If the Jets were to place Davis on the short-term Injured Reserve, he would miss a minimum of four games. The team itself hasn't given an indication yet if this is in consideration.
Clearly, the Jets like Davis. Glenn has said so on numerous occasions throughout the offseason so far since his hiring. These next few days will be pretty big for his availabilty for Week 1. The Jets have their final preseason game on Friday against the Philadelphia Eagles. If he is able to return for it, that would be a good sign for his early season availability. If not, then Cimini's suggestion would make more sense.
The Jets want to use a three-headed monster running back room. If Davis can't go early on, expect a lot of opportunity for Hall and Allen.
More NFL: Aaron Glenn's Reaction To Justin Fields Says Everything For Jets