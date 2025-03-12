Jets Could Poach Underrated 26-Year-Old Asset Away From Division Rival Bills
The New York Jets have questions at tight end, and free agency has arrived to answer those questions.
New York might end up retaining Tyler Conklin. They might also trade for someone else, possibly Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert or Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer.
Then there’s Penn State stud tight end Tyler Warren, who might become a Jet soon if he’s still available at No. 7 in the upcoming NFL draft.
Free agency is unpredictable and fast-moving, however, and Jets GM Darren Mougey must have multiple backup plans at each position of need, including tight end.
Speaking of backup ... third-string tight end Quintin Morris of the Buffalo Bills is another guy to keep an eye on for the Jets, and don’t let the third-string label fool you … Morris deserves more playing time than he’s gotten so far in his career.
On Monday, The Jet Press’ Justin Fried floated the idea of Mougey going after Morris. Fried was posting to X about New Orleans Saints (and alleged Jets FA target) Juwan Johnson being off the board and making the case that Morris would be a better fit for Gang Green.
“(Johnson) was a reported target for the #Jets, honestly never made a ton of sense to me,” Fried wrote.
“Jets offense should be prioritizing TEs who can block in this new scheme and Johnson does not fit that criteria.”
“I’d look at guys like Mo Alie-Cox or even Quintin Morris from Buffalo.”
Morris, 26, went undrafted out of Bowling Green in 2021. He's had very limited opportunities with the Bills, but Buffalo has liked him enough to keep him on the roster over talented players like O.J. Howard, whom Morris beat out in 2022 for a backup job.
Morris did notably have a game-winning touchdown reception during the 2023 season in a 14-9 victory over the New York Giants, after which he was publicly praised by Bills head coach Sean McDermott for playing while injured.
Morris signed a one-year deal with Buffalo last March and entered the 2024 season as its third-string tight end.
At the beginning of this month (March 2025), the Bills declined to tender Morris, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Morris is a guy primed for a larger role on an NFL team, and he also happens to be right in the age range that Mougey is looking for.
Don’t sleep on Morris as a potential Jet.
