Jets Could Reunite Garrett Wilson With 2,868-Yard Star Pass Catcher
The New York Jets made the decision to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason, but the official release didn't happen until this week. With Rodgers heading out of New York, the Jets opted to reunite superstar wide receiver Garrett Wilson with his college quarterback Justin Fields.
The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal to open free agency. This should be a massive development in both Wilson and Fields' NFL careers as the two had quite the connection at Ohio State.
But the Jets could look to reunite Wilson with another star college teammate, this time through the NFL Draft.
New York needs to add another wide receiver to help replace Davante Adams. There is growing speculation they could use their first-round pick to select Tetairoa McMillan, but there's also a chance the Jets use their second-round pick to grab a pass catcher.
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is projected to land in the late first or early second round. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been heavily connected to the Ohio State product at pick No. 21, but since Pittsburgh traded for DK Metcalf, this selection seems less likely. There's a real chance that Egbuka falls to the Jets in the second round.
If Egbuka is there at pick No. 42, it would be a no-brainer to select him. While Egbuka didn't play with Fields while at Ohio State, he did play a season with Wilson.
During his college career, the star pass catcher has brought in 205 catches for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns. He's looked like a true star at times. Adding him alongside Fields and Wilson could be huge for the New York offense.
