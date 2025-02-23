Jets Could Reunite With Former No. 12 Overall Pick: 'Aggressive Player'
The New York Jets are in a position to reunite with a 30-year-old player of significant value on the defensive side of the football.
Jets GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn have walked into a broken situation in New York that needs fixing, and that all starts with smart roster construction.
As Mougey and Glenn construct the Jets defense this offseason, one player they might consider adding, according to a new report from The Jet Press’ Mike Luciano, is a former Jet who was recently cut by the Cincinnati Bengals.
“Getting Quinnen Williams a run-stuffing running mate at defensive tackle could be the top priority for the Jets this offseason, be it through the NFL Draft or free agency,” Luciano wrote.
“The Jets may end up bringing back an old friend after his most recent employer decided to make him a cap casualty.”
“Former Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who recently signed a multi-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, was released in a move that will save around $9 million in cap space. Rankins only played seven games with Cincinnati due to injuries, which could limit his suitors in the offseason.”
“Rankins still has plenty of juice left in the tank, and he has proven to be a very productive player when healthy. One of the first signings of the Glenn era could be a Saleh-like addition of an aggressive player with experience and versatility on the line.”
The six-foot-two, 305-pound Rankins is just two seasons removed from playing a key role for the Houston Texans in 2023.
Drafted at No. 12 overall in the 2016 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints, Rankins has tallied 246 total tackles, 30.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles in his career.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With Stud Linebacker, Seek Bulkier Replacement