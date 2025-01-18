Jets Urged To Pursue Shocking Aaron Rodgers Replacement Quarterback
The New York Jets may be looking to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
While Rodgers wasn't inherently bad in 2024, he's 41 years old and comes with a bit of baggage. If the next Jets head coach doesn't see eye to eye with the veteran signal caller, the Jets will likely cut him.
If this is the case, New York will look to free agency and the NFL Draft to replace him.
FanSided's John Buhler recently urged the Jets to look into Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the draft.
"The New York Jets are probably not going to take Ewers inside of the top 10. They have other more pressing issues to address than reach on a hit-or-miss quarterback prospect," Buhler wrote. "However, I do think he could be in play for them in the early stages of day two.
"With Aaron Rodgers' future with the team in question, the Jets would present a very interesting starting point for Ewers' blossoming NFL career. Then again, until I see the Jets make better strides organizationally, I cannot say that I would wish for any top prospect of note to go there. The good news is that could all change this offseason if they hire the right head coach and general manager."
While Ewers didn't look incredible in 2024, he has the potential to end up a starting quarterback in the NFL. If the Jets have the chance to draft a starting quarterback in the second round, it would be foolish to pass up on it.
It's doubtful Ewers ends up available in the second round, but if he's there, he could be the Jets' pick.
