Jets Country

Jets Urged To Pursue Shocking Aaron Rodgers Replacement Quarterback

Could the Jets find their Aaron Rodgers replacement in the draft?

Zach Pressnell

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) gestures towards the Miami Dolphins bench during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) gestures towards the Miami Dolphins bench during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets may be looking to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

While Rodgers wasn't inherently bad in 2024, he's 41 years old and comes with a bit of baggage. If the next Jets head coach doesn't see eye to eye with the veteran signal caller, the Jets will likely cut him.

If this is the case, New York will look to free agency and the NFL Draft to replace him.

FanSided's John Buhler recently urged the Jets to look into Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the draft.

"The New York Jets are probably not going to take Ewers inside of the top 10. They have other more pressing issues to address than reach on a hit-or-miss quarterback prospect," Buhler wrote. "However, I do think he could be in play for them in the early stages of day two.

"With Aaron Rodgers' future with the team in question, the Jets would present a very interesting starting point for Ewers' blossoming NFL career. Then again, until I see the Jets make better strides organizationally, I cannot say that I would wish for any top prospect of note to go there. The good news is that could all change this offseason if they hire the right head coach and general manager."

While Ewers didn't look incredible in 2024, he has the potential to end up a starting quarterback in the NFL. If the Jets have the chance to draft a starting quarterback in the second round, it would be foolish to pass up on it.

It's doubtful Ewers ends up available in the second round, but if he's there, he could be the Jets' pick.

More NFL: Steelers Reportedly 'Not Interested' In Signing Jets' Aaron Rodgers

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News