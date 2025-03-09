Jets Could Sign Chiefs' Projected $46.5 Million 2-Time Super Bowl Champion
It’ll be fascinating to see how the New York Jets fill the safety position heading into 2025.
Safety isn’t necessarily a place to spend big money on when building a roster. There normally aren’t "star" safeties available (or playing in the league, in general), and you can get away with having serviceable athletes at the position as long as they buy into your scheme and are surrounded by other talented guys on defense.
It would be surprising to see the Jets splurge on a safety, but it’s difficult to predict what GM Darren Mougey’s price range actually is for the position.
Plenty of names at safety are floating around in connection to the Jets, Tre’von Moehrig, Talanoa Hufanga, and Ifeatu Melifonwu among them.
Moehrig and his projected $47.2 million deal (via Spotrac) have to represent the upper limits of what Mougey could spend given his task of filling out various other areas of the roster.
A comparable safety asset to Moehrig on the market is Kansas City Chiefs two-time Super Bowl champion Justin Reid, who’s projected to demand three years, $46.5 million (Spotrac).
At 28, Reid is slightly older than the ideal age for a three- or four-year deal in that price range, but he’s got the rings to make up for it.
Keep an eye on Reid as the Jets construct their defense. Even if Reid signs elsewhere, the money he gets could dictate how much New York is in line to pay whoever their top target is, whether that’s Moehrig, Hufanga, or someone else.
