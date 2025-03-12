Jets Could Surprisingly Sign Seahawks' Projected $7.7 Million Veteran
The New York Jets are thin at wide receiver, and bringing in a veteran on the cheaper side could be in the cards.
24-year-old superstar wideout Garrett Wilson will presumably sign a monstrous extension soon, and while Jets GM Darren Mougey should keep New York’s receiver corps on the young side overall, acquiring one vet WR could provide roster balance.
For this reason, the Jets are likely taking a look at six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen in free agency, although Allen might be a tad too expensive at a projected $11.1 million per year.
Another receiver on the FA market and possible Jets target who’s the same age as Allen (32) is Seattle Seahawks veteran Tyler Lockett.
Lockett is projected by Spotrac to demand a one-year, $7.7 million deal — much more digestible for the Jets.
A former No. 69 overall pick by Seattle in the 2015 NFL draft, Lockett has had a successful career thus far that’s included a Pro Bowl appearance (2015). He was also the NFL kickoff return yards leader in 2017.
In 161 total games for the Seahawks, Lockett has tallied 661 receptions, 8,594 receiving yards, and 61 receiving touchdowns.
Will Mougey give Lockett a look? The Jets need to build a capable receiver corps around newly acquired QB Justin Fields, and experience should be an ingredient New York is looking for.
As the Jets embark on a new era, they’ll need one or two veteran voices on both sides of the ball to steer a ship full of young talent.
More NFL: Jets Could Trade For Eagles' $57 Million Super Bowl Champ: 'Depending On Cost'