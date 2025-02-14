Jets Cross-Town Rival Called 'Potential Landing Spot" For Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers surely is going to be the talk of the offseason.
Whether he decides to play one more year, or he decides to hang up his cleats, his decision surely will have a big impact on the offseason as a whole. He's had a legendary 20-year National Football League career that has featured 10 Pro Bowl nods, four NFL Most Valuable Player awards, and most importantly one Super Bowl win.
Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks who has ever played the game. Even in a down year by his standards in 2024, he had 28 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. If he wants to continue playing, there will surely be a team that wants him for a year.
NFL.com's Nick Shook made a list of four "potential landing spots" for him and one of them surprisingly was the New York Giants.
"The only quarterback returning to the Giants in 2025 is Tommy DeVito, and while we all enjoyed the brief magical run that was the Tommy Cutlets era in 2023, we learned it wasn't dependable last season," Shook said. "Like the (Las Vegas Raiders), the Giants won their way out of a prime draft position to select a quarterback, though one could fall to them at No. 3 if the Browns or Titans don't select a signal-caller ahead of Big Blue. Brian Daboll also is coaching for his job in 2025 and indicated in the latter stages of 2024 he could lead the Giants to victory if, as he said, 'you get good quarterback play.'
"Rodgers wasn't elite in 2024, but he was certainly better than any quarterback the Giants played, making for an ideal partnership between a coach seeking immediate results and a passer seeking purpose for one more season. Yes, Rodgers switching sides in New York would be comical, but it's not difficult to imagine the Giants welcoming him to their side of MetLife Stadium as a bridge to their future. If they draft a quarterback in April, Rodgers can also fulfill the mentor role he said he was willing to take on in his final months with the Jets. Plus, the New York tabloids would have a field day with it. Why not?"
If Rodgers were to go across town to the Giants and have any success, that would be a massive story across the league. It does seem somewhat surprising, though. The Giants won three games last year and play in a division with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and the Dallas Cowboys. It would be easier to go elsewhere, but it would be a fun story in New York.
