Who Says No? Jets-Commanders Terry McLaurin Proposal
The New York Jets have one of the top receivers in the game right now in Garrett Wilson.
It wouldn't hurt to add another talented receiver, which is why free agents like Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper have been speculated about this offseason. While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox took the speculation to another level.
Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is looking for a new deal but hasn't gotten one yet, as of writing. Because of this, naturally, there has been speculation about what he could look like on the trade block.
Knox specifcially made six hypothetical proposals, including one involving the Jets.
"Jets Get: WR Terry McLaurin, RB Austin Ekeler, 2025 5th-round pick," Knox said. "Commanders Get: 2026 2nd-round pick, RB Breece Hall. The Jets are looking for a franchise reset in 2025, with a new coach in Aaron Glenn and a new quarterback in Justin Fields. Getting off to a fast start would help both Glenn and Fields, and adding McLaurin could help New York do it.
"McLaurin could be particularly valuable to Fields, who has shown himself to be an elite scrambler but who is still developing as a pocket passer. New York added Josh Reynolds this offseason but should be interested in adding McLaurin opposite Garrett Wilson. It's also worth noting that Jets passing game coordinator Scott Turner previously coached McLaurin as Washington's offensive coordinator."
It's not a bad deal for the Jets, but it's not going to happen. The team has been clear that they aren't trading Hall. Getting a receiver like McLaurin would be a nice and getting a running back in Ekeler would be good too. But, this hypothetical proposal looks like the Commanders would be giving up a lot and also just isn't going to happen.
