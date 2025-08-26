Jets Cut Watch: Time Running Out For WR
It's going to be a long day for the New York Jets.
On Monday, ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that New York didn't trim the roster and it was still at 75 players, meaning the Jets entered Tuesday's deadline with 22 cuts to go.
"No roster trimming for the Jets today, per transaction wire. They have 75 on their roster. Must be down to 53 by 4 pm tomorrow," Cimini said.
With that being said, there will be injury designations that play a role and other things of that nature, but all in all, the Jets have to trim this roster down. With the clock ticking, the most intriguing person to follow on Tuesday surely will be wide receiver Malachi Corley.
There has been chatter about Corley all summer. It was shared pretty early on that he needed a strong summer to warrant a stay on the roster, but that hasn't been the case. As the cut-down deadline has gotten closer, more and more has been said about him. Cimini recently projected the final roster and didn't have Corley on it.
What are the Jets going to do at wide receiver?
"Wide Receivers (7): Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, Arian Smith, Brandon Smith, Allen Lazard," Cimini said. "Reynolds, Johnson and Lazard are replacement-level players and none of them plays special teams -- hardly ideal for roster construction. Lazard, recovering from a shoulder injury, is interesting. He didn't have a great camp, but he has support within the organization. Jamaal Pritchett and Malachi Corley are the odd men out. Corley (2024 third-round pick) hasn't progressed. Pritchett pushed Gipson as the backup slot and punt returner, but a muffed punt Friday night hurt his chances."
SNY's Connor Hughes shared a story about Corley not wanting to give Davante Adams the No. 17 last year and drama there.
"The Corley thing to me is like a wild, wild miss," Hughes said on 'Jets Final Drive.' "Like, not even close. There was stuff last year where I guess we can talk about it now, like, he didn’t want to give the No. 17 to Davante Adams. Adams was like I’ll give you $20,000 for the number and Corley is like, ‘I want $120,000.’ Like crazy stuff like that, where it was like he didn’t want to play special teams because he thought he should be a starting receiver, and they’re like ‘dude, you’re a rookie.’ It’s just an entitlement, an immaturity, and it really dragged him down."
All in all, things are pointing in the wrong direction for Corley and he's the guy to watch.
