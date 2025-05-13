Jets Cutting Ties With 16-Year NFL Veteran, All-Pro
The New York Jets have made another tough decision.
The offseason has been full of turnover and New York is making another change. New York has had 16-year National Football League veteran Thomas Morstead as the team's punter for the last two years. He signed a one-year deal for the 2023 campaign and then followed that up with a two-year, $5.1 million deal that was scheduled to cover the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
While this is the case, Morstead announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he received a call from the Jets and that they are moving on.
"Just got a call from the Jets that they are moving on from me," Morstead said. "Just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans, all of the coaches that I worked with over the past few years. The teammates have been awesome. I had a great experience. Disappointed to be moving on and disappointed how it went down, but that's just the way it goes in this business. I really appreciate everybody that's been a part of the journey now I'm out here and going to get some kicks in with my boys and just wanted to say thank you to everybody."
A classy message from a classy player. He's accomplished a lot in his career so far, including winning a Super Bowl and earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods. As of writing, it's unknown what's next, but there surely will be a team that will give him a shot.