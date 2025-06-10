Jets ‘Dangerous’ Addition Already Putting NFL On Notice
The New York Jets have one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in football at their disposal now.
Aaron Rodgers isn’t with the team any longer and Justin Fields instead will be under center when the team takes the field Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New York clearly wanted Fields badly and got him almost immediately after free agency opened. The move was called the fifth-best move of the offseason by Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport.
"No. 5. Jets Sign Quarterback Justin Fields," Davenport said. "Why the Pittsburgh Steelers stubbornly refused to turn back to Fields last year even when the team faltered late is a mystery right up there with Stonehenge and those Easter Island heads. Fields has his flaws, but he’s also still just 26 years old and one of the NFL’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. Getting even an average NFL starter for $20 million a season is a felony in 11 states."
This just goes to show how the perception around the league is for the Jets and Fields right now. He is just 26 years old and is considered to be one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. Pair him with an offense featuring Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Mason Taylor and the Jets could be on to something.
Things may not have worked out perfectly for Fields with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers, but he showed flashes. Now, it will be interesting to see if he can take the next step in New York.
More NFL: Jets-Ravens Trade Proposal Would Be Dream for New York