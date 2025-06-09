Jets-Ravens Trade Proposal Would Be Dream for New York
The New York Jets already brought one high-end tight end to town this offseason, what if they added another?
New York drafted Mason Taylor in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft and the buzz has been pretty much all positive. He will step into a big role right away with Tyler Conklin.
Although it doesn't seem at this moment like another big move is coming, NFL.com contributors put together a column of seven trades they would like to see and Brooke Cersosimo floated Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews as a dream target for New York.
"Mark Andrews to the New York Jets," Cersosimo said. "There has been some speculation this offseason about the Ravens moving their longtime tight end. He's been a very reliable player (minus that drop in the Divisional Round loss), but this is a business after all. Andrews is a free agent in 2026, and with Baltimore needing to allocate money elsewhere (SEE: renegotiating Lamar Jackson's contract), the team could save $11 million against the cap and gain future draft capital by trading him.
"In come the Jets, who are in the middle of a rebuild and need more pieces to help Justin Fields jump-start the offense. New York did draft Mason Taylor in the second round, but bringing in Andrews for a year to aid this unit and mentor the rookie makes sense."
An offense featuring Justin Fields, Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Garrett Wilson, Taylor, Andrews, and other receivers like Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds could really do some damage. Especially with the improved offensive line.
This is just a hypothetical, but it would be a great idea if Baltimore was willing to part with the three-time Pro Bowler.
