Davante Adams To Patriots? New Report Opens Door For Jets Disaster
All signs point toward Davante Adams leaving the Jets this offseason. But could the star receiver then join New York's most hated rival?
With the Jets set to split from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, multiple reports indicate Adams also will be cut in a cap-saving move. At 32 years old, Adams might prefer to join a top Super Bowl contender, like the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, during a recent episode of his podcast, Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard gave a surprising answer when asked whether Adams could be in play for the New England Patriots. Bedard highlighted Adams' familiarity with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who coached the star receiver for parts of two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Possibly," Bedard said. "Now, I know a lot of people say, 'Him and Josh McDaniels (didn't get along) in Vegas.' Like, they got along really well. I'm telling you. And, you know, there were certainly some things that went down there. But, look, Davante knows that first year in Vegas, without really any great quarterback play, he had a monster season that year.
"And I do think that McDaniels would be on board. I think that Adams would be OK with it. Not my ideal sort of thing because I want somebody that Drake Maye can grow with. ... I'm not opposed, but not high on my list."
While his best days might be behind him, Adams still is a top-flight NFL receiver.
In 14 combined seasons for the Raiders and Jets last season, Adams racked up 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns. He remains one of the NFL's best route-runners.
