Jets Defense Getting Huge Boost, But Not Via Trade Or Free Agency
The New York Jets will benefit from a huge addition to their defense in 2025, but they didn't get him via trade or free agency.
Jets fans have a lot of new players to be excited about this season, not least of all Justin Fields, but there are also returning starters with something to prove.
One of those players missed 15-plus games last season for the Jets, but he's ready to come back in a huge way.
Last Word On Sports' Michael Zimmelman recently touched on the situation.
“In a year (2024) of heartbreak for the New York Jets, few things topped the list like Week 2,” Zimmelman wrote.
Zimmelman is referring, of course, to Jets line backer Jermaine Johnson tearing his Achilles tendon versus the Tennessee Titans, ending Johnson's season.
“The injury couldn’t (have) come at a worse time as the edge rusher looked to build off a great 2023 season," Zimmelman added.
2023 had been a fruitful season for Johnson, indeed. The former first-round pick started all 17 games for New York, amassing 7.5 sacks, 55 total tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a 37-yard pick-six, earning a Pro Bowl nod along the way.
But Johnson's 2024 season was a reminder of how fragile careers can be in the National Football League.
On the bright side, Johnson is expected to make a full recovery, and his versatility against both the run and pass makes him a cornerstone of the Jets’ front seven when he's healthy.
New York's front office, led by general manager Darren Mougey, picked up Johnson's fifth-year option in April. The Jets believe that Johnson can make a "major comeback," as described by Zimmelman.
“If all goes well, Johnson’s return can be a big turning point for the team’s long-term core," Zimmelman wrote.
Johnson is still just 26 years old, dead in the center of his prime.
He's poised to play a pivotal role in a new-look Jets defense under the leadership of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.
Hopefully, the injury bug steers clear of Johnson for many years to come.
More NFL: Jets Wide Receiver Gives NFL Podcaster 'Reasons For Alarm'