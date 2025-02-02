Jets Make Another Veteran Addition To Aaron Glenn's Staff: Report
The New York Jets have been hard at work over the last month building up their coaching staff.
New York struck gold by bringing former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to town to be the team's head coach. Glenn is a former Jets star who has said all of the right things so far since landing the job.
The Jets haven't taken a break at all since landing Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. The Jets have worked as fast as possible to build up Glenn's staff. They made yet another move on Sunday as they reportedly landed former Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Charles London for the same role with New York, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"The Jets are expected to hire Charles London as their quarterbacks coach, per source," Pelissero said. "London, 50, held the same title last year in Seattle. Another veteran assistant for Aaron Glenn’s staff."
London is just 50 years old and has plenty of experience under his belt. He has spent time in various roles with the Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, and Seahawks throughout his coaching career. He's spent time at the collegiate level with Duke and Penn State.
He's been a quarterbacks coach since 2021 with the Falcons, Titans, and Seahawks. The Jets have put a specific focus on bringing in veteran coaches to Glenn's staff and London is another good choice. The Jets have done a great job so far building up this new regime.
More NFL: NFL Hall Of Famer Warns AFC Team Against Acquiring Jets' Aaron Rodgers