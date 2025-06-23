Jets 'Dodged A Bullet' With Shedeur Sanders
As the 2025 National Football League Draft approached, rumors flowed about whether or not the New York Jets would select a quarterback early.
New York signed Justin Fields this offseason to a two-year deal. He's the guy for New York, there's no doubt about that. But, with the short-term deal, many speculated about the possibility of the team taking a young guy to take the reins afterward. As the draft approached, the two guys that were mentioned the most were Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders.
The Jets showed their commitment to Fields by not selecting a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft at all. Dart was taken by the New York Giants and Sanders slid down the draft board and was taken by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round to the surprise of many.
The draft ended and the book has been closed on it. New York is fully focused on Fields and the returns have been positive so far. It seems like the Jets made the right choice. FanSided's Christopher Kline went far enough to list New York among three teams that "dodged a bullet" by not drafting Sanders specifically.
"No. 3. New York Jets," Kline said. "The New York Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason, turning to 26-year-old Justin Fields in free agency. There is real optimism around Fields in East Rutherford. He has been propped up as the unquestioned Week 1 starter, offering New York a unique dual-threat ability that stands in stark contrast to 41-year-old Rodgers' immobility.
"That said, folks thought the Jets might draft a quarterback, too. Just in case. Fields is only signed for two years and he has yet to stand out as a clear-cut franchise player in his previous spots. The tape in Chicago was a mixed bag at best. He looked better in Pittsburgh, but not enough for the Steelers to keep him on the field once 36-year-old Russell Wilson was up to speed. Nabbing Sanders, whom many still view as a first round talent, in the third or fourth (or even fifth) round would have been viewed as a totally sensible investment in the moment. But think for a moment about the media circus that has followed the Jets for years, especially after Rodgers' arrival."
Sanders can't catch a break. He's a 23-year-old kid who has been the subject of more negative buzz than most players in general in the NFL. Recently, it's all been about a couple of speeding tickets. The Jets made the right decision in the sense that head coach Aaron Glenn said he wants the team to "move in silence." Adding Sanders would've brought a lot of buzz to town. It was good to not bring him in for that reason, but he's getting more negativity than he deserves.