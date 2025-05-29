Jets Electric Weapon Has High Expectations For 2025
The New York Jets have one of the most interesting running backs in football right now.
When fully healthy, Breece Hall is a game-changer both in the running game, as well as the passing game. The 23-year-old had over 1,500 yards from scrimmage in just his second season in 2023. Last year, he had over 1,300 scrimmage yards despite New York having the fewest rushing attempts in football.
New York is going to have a different-looking offense in 2025 led by Justin Fields. Even with a three-man running back committee, Hall could have a big year ahead.
He's already garnered some praise and Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman tabbed him as New York's biggest "bounce-back" candidate for the 2025 season.
"New York Jets: RB Breece Hall," Wasserman said. "Hall totaled 1,359 yards from scrimmage in 2024, but his performance was marred by lapses in focus. His six fumbles ranked second-most among running backs, and his eight dropped passes tied for the most at the position, two key factors behind his career-low 62.0 PFF grade. With a promising young offensive line and limited pass-catching depth in New York, Hall has a clear opportunity to establish himself as a true workhorse back and earn the full confidence of Jets leadership in 2025."
It's been an odd offseson for Hall with some wild trade buzz. But, it doesn't seem like he's going anywhere. He has a chance to have a big 2025 campaign. By this time next year there's a very good chance the big topic around Hall is why the Jets should re-sign him rather than speculation about letting him go.