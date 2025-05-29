49ers, Robert Saleh Strike By Signing Ex-Jets LB
Two different former members of the New York Jets reportedly signed with the San Francisco 49ers.
Former Jets punter Thomas Morstead was the first former member of New York to sign in San Francisco on Wednesday. He announced the move himself on social media.
He wasn't the last one, though. Later on in the afternoon, former Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt also reportedly signed with the 49ers, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"Another Jets-Robert Saleh reunion: LB Chazz Surratt is signing with the 49ers," Rosenblatt said. "Thomas Morstead signed with SF earlier today."
Surratt was taken in the third round of the 2021 National Football League Draft by the Minnesota Vikings but only last one season with the team. He was waived before the 2022 season kicked off and landed with the Jets on the practice squad initially. Surratt has been with the Jets ever since and had his best season in 2024.
The 28-year-old appeared in all 17 games for New York last year and made five starts. He had 28 total tackles on the year to go along with one quarterback hit. Now, he will reunite with former Jets coach Robert Saleh who returned to San Francisco this offseason to be the franchise's defensive coordinator.
Surratt began on New York's practice squad and eventually worked his way up to be a consistent contributor for the team. Hopefully, he can carry that over to San Francisco this upcoming season.
