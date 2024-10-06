Jets Elevate QB Adrian Martinez Ahead of London Game
With Aaron Rodgers being listed on the injury report much of this week due to knee soreness, the New York Jets have made an intriguing move ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Although Rodgers was removed from the injury report on Friday, the team opted to elevate rookie quarterback Adrian Martinez from the practice squad for Sunday's game. This marks the first time this season that the Jets will have three active quarterbacks available.
Rodgers, who appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier in the week, acknowledged the toll his body has taken after four games. The veteran quarterback was limited in practice throughout the week but showed enough improvement to be cleared for Sunday's game.
Despite Rodgers playing, Martinez's elevation adds a layer of precaution for the Jets. Martinez, an undrafted rookie out of the UFL, is stepping into the active roster behind Rodgers and proven backup Tyrod Taylor. The move ensures that the Jets have extra insurance at the quarterback position as they prepare for the overseas game against the Vikings.
Martinez, who was named UFL MVP before signing with the Jets earlier this season, will suit up for the first time in the regular season. He earned this opportunity after an impressive preseason where he displayed tremendous potential and playmaking ability. His mobility, poise, and improvisational skills were evident, leaving a solid impression on the coaching staff. This preseason display is why the Jets feel confident elevating Martinez to the active roster for their overseas matchup.
While it’s unlikely he sees significant playing time behind Rodgers and Taylor, his presence on the roster indicates that the Jets are taking no chances with their quarterback depth, especially considering Rodgers’ knee concerns.