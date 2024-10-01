New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Says He Is 'Banged Up' on Pat McAfee Show
The New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared a worrying update while making his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday.
No one ever knows what's going to come out of his appearances on the show, but this time it was an update that all Jets fans feared would eventually come.
When asked about the camera shots of him looking "miserable" on the sideline by host Pat McAfee, Rodgers gave an injury update.
"I'm feeling a little banged up, took some shots, knees a little swollen, but you know, just kind of wear and tear in week four," said the future Hall of Fame player.
While it's not a worst-case scenario update with no missing time looming yet, but having a 40-year-old quarterback looking so uncomfortable just four games into the season is not exactly settling.
The pocket has not been as clean as the team had hoped it would be with their reimagined offensive line. Their pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus is in the bottom half of the NFL at just 61.6.
Rodgers has been pressured 41 times already this season and sacked seven.
Veteran splash signing Tyron Smith has been a huge disappointment on the left side to start the year as he's allowed 12 pressures and a team-leading three sacks.
Rodgers is on pace to be sacked more than he has been since 2018 and the third-most in his career. Coming off of an injury, that's not what anyone wants to see.
This season getting derailed by yet another Rodgers injury would be the worst-case scenario after finally showing some signs of life over the first couple of weeks.
The veteran had a good start to the year before the offense was completely stifled by the Denver Broncos' defense in Week 4.
He hasn't handled pressure well over the last few seasons of his career, which is understandable as he continues to get age, but with limited mobility coming off his Achilles tear in 2023, it will only become harder for him to adjust to pressure.
If the Week 4 game is a sign of things to come, just 225 yards through the air on 42 attempts without a score, it might be time to worry about New York's status as contenders.
This will be a situation to monitor in the coming weeks since it'll be hard for Rodgers to rest with a trip to London taking place.