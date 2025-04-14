Jets Expert Addresses Recent Blockbuster Trade Rumors
There have been plenty of people talking about the New York Jets recently.
Even with no games and things being pretty quiet across the league overall recently with the National Football League Draft approaching, the Jets continue to find ways to make headlines. Maybe not as much as in recent years as the Jets have had a completely different approach with Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey in charge, but there still has been a lot of speculation.
Recently, there has been chatter about Breece Hall's future in New York. He's in his final year before free agency and Glenn's recent comments about wanting to utilize all three of the team's running backs led some to speculate a trade. Mock trades started popping up left and right. There's nothing concrete tying him to a trade by any means.
The speculation has grown to a level that The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared a column talking about the possibility. He's one of the top Jets insiders and so there's weight to things he says. He made it sound as if he doesn't think it's likely.
"Some took Glenn’s comments as a sign the Jets might be willing to trade Hall," Rosenblatt said. "But if that were true, wouldn’t it have made more sense for Glenn to hype him up rather than deflect to talking about the Jets’ other running backs? More likely: Glenn is a new coach, trying to establish a new culture, and took it as an opportunity to challenge Hall as a form of motivation.
"Or, maybe Glenn will take a page out of the Lions’ playbook in 2023. Nobody aside from Glenn and Mougey knows the answer right now — and it’s likely nobody else will find out until the NFL Draft."
It's been pretty surprising to see the story take on a life of its own.
