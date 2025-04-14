Jets Decision ‘Could Hinge’ On Forgotten 24-Year-Old
The New York Jets have been the subject of a lot of speculation with the National Football League Draft approaching.
New York signed Justin Fields and yet there has been some speculation about drafting a quarterback like Jaxson Dart or one of the other top prospects in the draft class. The NFL Draft will begin on April 24th and the Jets will make their first pick at No. 7.
It’s definitely not likely that they will use that pick on a quarterback. But, what about a later one?
ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared that the decision “could hinge” on what the team thinks about 2024 fifth-round pick Jordan Travis.
"No. 2. Waiting in the wings: The quarterback decision could hinge on the new administration's evaluation of 2024 fifth-round pick Jordan Travis, who sat out last season because of a horrific lower-leg injury in college," Cimini said. "Coach Aaron Glenn said Travis was a "pretty damn good player" at Florida State, but he stopped short of saying Travis will be cleared for OTA practices next month. 'If he's ready to play, he's going to compete,' Glenn said. It wouldn't bode well for Travis if they add another quarterback to the room."
Travis is an intriguing player. In college, he was one of the most exciting players in the country at one point for Florida State. An injury ended his college career and has impacted him at the NFL level too.
His health is still in a big question. If healthy, there’s an argument that he’s as interesting of a prospect as some of the guys who would be selected in the middle rounds of the upcoming draft. Why use a late-round pick on a flier if Travis could be equally as good?