Jets Eyeing 6-Year NFL Veteran For Possible Roster Battle
The New York Jets didn't get the production out of the kicker position as they likely hoped to have.
Greg Zuerlein missed most of the season with knee injuries and only was able to appear in eight games. Over those eight games, he only hit 60 percent of his field goal attempts. He finished the season 9-for-15 on field goals. On the bright side, he hit 13-of-14 extra points.
His field goal percentage was the lowest of his 13-year NFL career that has had stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, and Jets. In 2023, he finished the season 35-of-38 for the Jets on field goals but 2024 wasn't his year.
He signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal and is under contract for the 2025 season. While this is the case, it sounds like the Jets are at least somewhat considering bringing in competition for the kicker spot. The team reportedly worked out six-year NFL veteran Michael Badgley on Monday, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.
"Jets worked out kicker Michael Badgley today," Wilson shared on Monday.
Badgley has appeared in 64 games throughout his six-year NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, and the Detroit Lions. Last year, he appeared in just four games with the Lions and went 4-of-4 on field goals and 13-of-15 on extra points.
A deal hasn't been agreed to at this time, but it is interesting that the Jets have at least some interest in kickers.
