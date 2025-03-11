Jets Eyeing Reunion With 'Coveted' Playmaker In New York: Report
It certainly sounds like the New York Jets are at least somewhat interested in bringing back one of the team's playmakers from the 2024 season.
New York is going to have a new-look offense in 2025, that much is clear. When you decide to move on from guys like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, an offense obviously will look different. It doesn't seem likely for Allen Lazard to be with the team in 2025 as well, although that isn't confirmed.
Another one of the team's pass-catchers is currently available in free agency but it sounds like New York is at least interested in a reunion. Tyler Conklin had 51 catches for 449 receiving yard and four touchdowns in 2024 and is still available on the open market.
The tight end market started to pick up a little steam on Tuesday as Juwan Johnson reportedly agreed to return to the New Orleans Saints but there hasn't been too much movement yet. Conklin is one of the better options available and ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that New York is interested in a reunion, but Conklin is "coveted" on the open market.
"The Jets do have interest in re-signing Conklin (170 receptions over the last three seasons), per source," Cimini said. "But he's one of the more coveted TEs on the market, so..."
Johnson agreed to a three-year deal with the Saints at just over $30 million. Conklin and Johnson had pretty similar numbers in 2024. Johnson had 50 catches for 548 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Johnson is 28 years old while Conklin is 29 years old. It seems like a comparable deal is going to be what it takes to retain Conklin, although that is speculation.
