Jets Fan-Favorite Gets First Major Update After Release
The New York Jets recently decided to cut ties with punter Thomas Morstead after spending the last two seasons with the franchise.
He announced the news in a video shared on Instagram and thanked the fans and the organization for the last two years.
"Just got a call from the Jets that they are moving on from me," Morstead said. "Just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans, all of the coaches that I worked with over the past few years. The teammates have been awesome. I had a great experience. Disappointed to be moving on and disappointed how it went down, but that's just the way it goes in this business. I really appreciate everybody that's been a part of the journey now I'm out here and going to get some kicks in with my boys and just wanted to say thank you to everybody."
He’s available and there’s been buzz about the possibility of Morstead returning to the New Orleans Saints after spending the first 12 years of his career with the franchise.
While this is the case, WDSU's Fletcher Mackel shared that there currently aren’t plans for a reunion.
"IMO it’s no-brainer for Saints to sign Thomas Morstead," Mackel said. "He’s still really good NFL punter plus great culture guy who can help Kellen Moore rebuild NOLA. That said, I’m told from source that Saints 'aren’t ready to do anything with Thomas at this time.' Hopefully they reconsider."
