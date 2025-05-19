Jets Country

Jets Fan-Favorite Gets First Major Update After Release

The former Jet is on the open market right now...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 6, 2024; Tottenham, ENG; New York Jets helmets are held by staff before the match against Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Tottenham, ENG; New York Jets helmets are held by staff before the match against Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images / Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets recently decided to cut ties with punter Thomas Morstead after spending the last two seasons with the franchise.

He announced the news in a video shared on Instagram and thanked the fans and the organization for the last two years.

"Just got a call from the Jets that they are moving on from me," Morstead said. "Just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans, all of the coaches that I worked with over the past few years. The teammates have been awesome. I had a great experience. Disappointed to be moving on and disappointed how it went down, but that's just the way it goes in this business. I really appreciate everybody that's been a part of the journey now I'm out here and going to get some kicks in with my boys and just wanted to say thank you to everybody."

He’s available and there’s been buzz about the possibility of Morstead returning to the New Orleans Saints after spending the first 12 years of his career with the franchise.

While this is the case, WDSU's Fletcher Mackel shared that there currently aren’t plans for a reunion.

"IMO it’s no-brainer for Saints to sign Thomas Morstead," Mackel said. "He’s still really good NFL punter plus great culture guy who can help Kellen Moore rebuild NOLA. That said, I’m told from source that Saints 'aren’t ready to do anything with Thomas at this time.' Hopefully they reconsider."

More NFL: One Option Isn't On Table For Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News