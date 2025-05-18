One Option Isn't On Table For Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers obviously is the biggest star on the market right now in free agency.
What's next for the former Jet? For weeks, it has seemed like his options were the Pittsburgh Steelers or retirement. There was speculation about the possibility of the New Orleans Saints going after him with Derek Carr retiring. While this is the case, The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan reported that New Orleans isn't an option.
"No surprise here, but Aaron Rodgers never really was a consideration for the Saints in the wake of the Derek Carr retirement," Duncan said. "At their current stages, they don't make sense for him, and he doesn't make sense for them."
This isn't shocking and has seemed like the most likely option. Any time the Saints have been brought up, it has seemed like pure speculation. Clearly, that is the case. if Rodgers is going to play one more year, it seems like it will be with the Steelers. Rodgers has made one visit in free agency and it was to Pittsburgh. He noted on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he has something personal going on which is what has delayed his offseason decision.
Whatever is going on with Rodgers, hopefully it is alright. He's going to make a decision at some point but no matter what, it doesn't sound like New Orleans is going to be an option. When will we hear more from Rodgers?
